Beaufort, SC

Change of watch: Meet Beaufort’s new Water Festival commodore. He’s an old hand

By Karl Puckett
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

James Nutt, who’s been working behind the scenes at the Beaufort Water Festival for 16 years, will be its face in 2023 after being selected as its 67th commodore at the close of this year’s 10-day celebration.

Nutt, who has a construction background, says he’s built lifelong friendships volunteering for the festival that attracts thousands to the city’s waterfront each year.

“What has truly driven me is the festival family aspect,” Nutt said on why he has continued to volunteer at the festival year-after-year. “Because we’re all volunteers, and we all come from different walks of life.”

Not many people get to see the people behind the scenes who make the Water Festival happen, Nutt added.

The “change of watch” came at Saturday’s Commodore’s Ball.

Shawna Doran , this year’s commodore, nominated Nutt for the top spot, and the board selected him.

James Nutt and his fiance, Allison Kindwall, greet those attending the Beaufort Water Festival Saturday after he was named the commodore for the 67th festival in 2023. Beaufort Water Festival.

To be nominated, commodore candidates much be able to demonstrate their festival knowledge, leadership ability and that their hearts are in the right place in wanting the festival to succeed.

After Nutt was named commodore, he shared the moment and a dance with Allison Kindwall , his fiance, on the Waterfront Park stage.

The role has been a long time coming.

Nutt, a Beaufort native, has served about every job there is in the labor-intensive festival in which volunteers do all the planning, work and coordinating.

His first festival as a full-time volunteer was the 52nd, in 2007. He was 21. Prior to that, he helped out on weekends.

Nutt, 36, who runs the residential division of CBM Concrete, a commercial and residential foundation company based in Hardeeville, initially got involved because of his construction background — and a neighbor, Adam Aimar, a long-time Water Festival volunteer.

“He kind of said,” ‘Hey, do you want to come down and officially help out?’ Nutt recalled. “And I brought my tools and started building stuff.”

Seeing Waterfront Park full of people was exciting, Nutt said, and also gave him a sense of accomplishment.

“Kind of like “Field of Dreams,” Nutt said. “We build it and they will come.”

At this year’s festival, which concluded Sunday, Nutt served as program coordinator. It was the 66th festival and Nutt’s 16th.

Attendance this year kept pace with strong numbers of people who turned out in 2021, when the Water Festival returned after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nutt said.

“The town,” Nutt said, “definitely did not disappoint.”

Volunteers, including Nutt, were still working Monday, after the close of the festival, breaking down the infrastructure and cleaning up.

Nutt will get a break before returning to lead the 67th festival. But it will be brief.

“Beginning of September,” Nutt said, “we start planning for next year.”

James Nutt, center, poses with past commodores at the Beaufort Water Festival Commodore’s Ball. Nutt was selected as the commodore for 2023, taking the reigns from Shawna Doran, the 2022 commodore, seated to his right. Beaufort Water Festival

