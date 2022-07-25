ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore firefighters rescue teen from drowning after he broke into Roosevelt Park pool

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blair Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Drowning#Druid Hill Park#Fire#Parks Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy