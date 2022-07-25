ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls church to host back to school drive

By Sara Tomarelli
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3GtW_0gsFWRE300

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — St. Matthew Baptist Church in Wichita Falls is having their Annual Back To School Supply and Clothing Drive to help kids in the community.

This will be their 19th year giving back to the community.

This year’s drive will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on July 30 at St. Matthew Baptist Church located on 412 Dallas Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40k2DJ_0gsFWRE300

St. Matthew Baptist Church is asking for any and all school supplies, backpacks, and gently used clothing items for students. Children must be present to receive supplies.

If you have any questions in regards to the drive, you can contact Pastor Doris Smith at (940) 766-0316.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Supplies#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy