Rochester city councilmembers call for change amid continued violence

spectrumlocalnews.com
David
3d ago
How about we throw more laws into the mix. Maybe just get rid of the police department altogether. It's like AOC states the only reason their crime is because of prisons and jails. But maybe it goes even further than that in the fact Maybe there's crime because of police. So if we got rid of all police there would be no crime. Sorry just trying to think like a child like most of these democrats and leftists Is in their policies
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New YorkHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Comments / 3