Ohio Governor coming to Belmont County

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will celebrate the success of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio program in Belmont County on Tuesday.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails one age-appropriate book to enrolled Ohio children each month until their fifth birthday. The program is free to Ohio families.

In August, 327,743 children will receive their free monthly book, which means 45% of eligible children are enrolled in the program.

Enrollment is free to families with children under the age of five at OhioImaginationLibrary.org. Each month, children receive a different age-appropriate Imagination Library book. If families sign up for their newborns, they could receive all 60 books in the program.

Belmont County’s Imagination Library has 47% of the county’s eligible children enrolled in the program.