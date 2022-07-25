ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badly behaving tourists push Charlevoix restaurant to close early

By Lindsay Moore
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Margaret Zinser
3d ago

I’m proud of you for not only the sign but also actually shutting it down. People have become so rude and obnoxious with absolutely no kindness left. What people forget is how you act and treat others is what you reap. Sorry you missed out on any profits planned but I still think you did the right thing. My daughter and grand daughter both have been servers. It’s not an easy job

TubeRadiosRule
3d ago

And this is why I despise tourists. They tend to be obnoxious to those of us who actually live here year round, and are also a menace on the road. Yeah, unfortunately we need their money here up north, but they could try behaving in a more civilized manner!

Wendy Calvert
2d ago

I worked in restaurant management for years. I had a man in our patio area that was yelling and being totally obnoxious to our servers. I walked over to him and told him needed to leave. It was great to see the look on his face when he had to take the walk to his car with everyone watching him. Just because you work in the service industry doesn’t mean you have to tolerate abuse.

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

