Here’s the No. 1 issue on voters’ minds ahead of federal elections

www.deseret.com
me G
3d ago
people are hurting and they will vote that way! they know the party that caused it!
Reply(5)
62
AP_000747.e48517eaca634ee1a0444207730f725c.2206
1d ago
When you go vote Don’t Forget this epic economic monstrosity we are Experiencing THANKS to the democrats… the best way to thank them is by voting RED… send them all packing
Reply(3)
6
WAKE UP America!
1d ago
I hope the country makes it until November — when we vote out every Democrat and RINO on the ballot—and each election cycle as their terms expire. We must restore our state and nation to democracy of, by, and for the people!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(1)
6
Comments / 71