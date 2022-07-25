BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--

Building Industry Partners (BIP), the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry, welcomes Jeff Cook (43) as an Operating Partner. Cook is a longtime building products manufacturing and distribution business leader, as well as a former BIP portfolio company President. He joins the firm from Fencing Supply Group (FSG), the largest wholesale fencing and outdoor living distribution platform in the U.S., where he served as Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Greenfields.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005744/en/

Building Industry Partners Adds Building Products Industry Veteran Jeff Cook as Operating Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Jeff again. This is a homecoming,” noted BIP Founder and Managing Partner, Matt Ogden. “Jeff has strong roots in the BIP family. We’ve always shared our ‘people-focused’ values; the building industry runs in his veins; and Jeff’s been an exceptional visionary, business leader, market & brand builder, and equity-value creator throughout his career.”

“Jeff’s history with BIP included his leadership of our portfolio company Binford Supply, where he successfully enabled a previous legendary industry leaders’ transition to retirement, opened four Greenfield locations, and in four years, organically grew the business 3x in revenue and 5x in EBITDA—far exceeding our original strategic plan,” said Ogden.

Prior to Binford, Jeff was instrumental in creating Alta Forest Products, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood fence boards and Western Red Cedar wood products. He served as Vice President and led the consolidation and rebranding of all product lines, sales strategy and execution, logistics, union negotiations, and strategic Capex projects. In 2018, he was part of the management team that successfully sold the company to ITOCHU. Jeff facilitated the transition before partnering with BIP to run Binford Supply, then Alta’s largest pro-distribution channel partner.

Patrick Mascia, BIP Partner, noted, “Jeff’s reputation and track record in the building industry are second to none. We are excited to have him back on the BIP team and are looking forward to adding his experience and capabilities to our businesses’ growth efforts.” These sentiments were echoed by fellow Operating Partner and former Alta colleague, Peter Stroble, who added, “Jeff and I have a long history that includes being competitors, teammates, and supply chain partners. He’s a huge asset to BIP.”

“Rarely in your career do you get the opportunity to work and collaborate with an exceptional group like Building Industry Partners and having the ability to do it for a second time could not be more exciting,” according to Cook. “The vision, team, and opportunities have all grown at BIP and I look forward to contributing to the continued success ahead.”

A Certified Fence Professional, American Fence Association (AFA), Jeff holds a Sloan Professional Master of Science (MS) and a Bachelor of Science from Oregon State University.

About Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners (“BIP”) is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with operating partners and advisors across the U.S.

Over the past 14 years, BIP is proud to have co-founded or been first equity sponsor of a number of the fastest growing and most dynamic businesses in the U.S. building industry’s middle market, including U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions/Binford Supply.

In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: to build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment & business principles. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry’s greatest talent in building exceptional businesses, realizing their entrepreneurial visions, and increasing shared prosperity amongst shareholders, management, and the broader workforce.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005744/en/

CONTACT: Pat Mascia Partner

Building Industry Partners

pmascia@buildingip.com

www.buildingip.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ARCHITECTURE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Building Industry Partners

PUB: 07/25/2022 02:24 PM/DISC: 07/25/2022 02:24 PM