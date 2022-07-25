ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure.

The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in a court in Franklin County, home to the state capital Columbus. He could face life without parole. Police say the man confessed to raping the girl on two separate occasions upon his July 12 arrest. He is being held without bond ahead of a bond hearing that’s yet to be scheduled.

The girl’s case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Prior to the suspect’s arrest, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, both Republicans, were among conservatives who publicly questioned the story’s validity and the child’s existence.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, highlighted the girl’s case at the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.

A detective testified July 13 at an initial court appearance for the man that Columbus police learned about the girl’s pregnancy after her mother alerted Franklin County Children Services on June 22.

The detective also testified that the girl had an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault and, for now, is not naming the suspect to avoid inadvertently identifying the girl.

Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban law defines an emergency as life-threatening or involving a “serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” Under that definition, the 10-year-old’s condition wouldn’t have risen to the threshold of an emergency, Kellie Copeland, director of Pro-Choice Ohio, an abortion rights group, said Wednesday.

Eldorado McMurtry
3d ago

The parents should have exercised their right to self defense by way of the second amendment on behalf of their daughter.

Marconius
3d ago

So he confessed twice and now pleads not guilty...........🤔Hmmmmmm........ get a rope.

Diantha Becker
3d ago

the attorney General of the state had not been notified!! He should have been notified immediately!! And why .. why.. did the doctor decide it was OK to violate hippa???!! Not just that.. Honestly. . Why would she want to make this little girl in the spotlight like that?!?! She should not have even said anything period about even what states were involved!! And anyone can find out exactly what clinic this poor girl went to!! There were no precautions at all from this P.O.S. Doctor to ensure the child's safety and privacy!!! Where are the charges against the doctor for that??? Why does she still have e a license to practice?!?

