More information released on the body found in Catahoula Parish

UPDATE (07/27/2022; 11:05 AM) (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department received a call from a fisherman in the Black River regarding a body floating in the water approximately one mile south of Jonesville, La. According to authorities, they recovered and sent the body to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, La. for an autopsy.

Due to the condition of the body, the race, size, and cause of death were undetermined. The age of the female varies from 20 to 40 years of age due to not knowing the health condition of the female.

If identification is not made by a family member, LSU FACES will attempt identification through DNA. If you have any female family member that you have not seen or heard from within the past month, I urge you to reach out and make sure they are safe. Sheriff Toney Edwards, Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department

If anyone has any tips regarding this case, contact the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.

UPDATE (07/25/2022; 2:25 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department clarified that the body is a female and not a male.

UPDATE (07/25/2022; 1:38 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department, they have received several leads to the identification of the body. More information will be released after the autopsy.

