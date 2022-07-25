State Board of Education Recognizes 2022 Student Heroes

AUSTIN The State Board of Education is proud to recognize the 15 recipients of the 2022 Student Heroes Award. Honoring Texas public school students who voluntarily perform acts of kindness, this year’s recipients range from third graders to high school seniors. Each have displayed a servants heart and compassion for their peers, classmates, and communities.

“While these students don’t perform any of these acts for recognition, it is only appropriate that we shed a light on their selflessness and desire to do good in the world,”SBOE chair, Keven Ellis said in a news release. “Through their acts of kindness, they are making their schools and communities a better place. On behalf of the entire SBOE, it is my honor to recognize them with this award.”

The students were presented with a plaque and a medallion during ceremonies at their respective schools. The board approved a resolution in their honor during the general meeting of the SBOE in Austin on June 17, 2022.

District 1: Award recipient Ashley Manquero was presented by SBOE member Georgina Pérez.

Manquero, a senior at Odessa Career and Technical Early College High School in Ector County ISD, is a hard worker who thinks of others’ needs and has the initiative to make things happen. Her accomplishments range from helping the homeless to advocating for women in abusive relationships. During her senior year, she organized a pad drive for low-income and homeless people, collected hygiene packages, participated as an advocate on a leadership council at a crisis center, and visited hospitals as a superhero to brighten children’s days. She is determined to continue serving others and be a hero in her community, the release said.