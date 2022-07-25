13-Year-Old Boy Punched by Enraged Straphanger Inside 61st Street Station in Woodside: NYPD

Police are looking for a man (L) who allegedly pushed a 13-year-old boy to the ground and then punched him in the face while inside the 61 Street station in Woodside (R) last week. (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Police are looking for a man who allegedly pushed a 13-year-old boy to the ground and then punched him in the face while inside the 61 Street station in Woodside last week.

The suspect got into an argument with the boy inside the station on July 20 at around 4:10 p.m., according to police.

The dispute escalated and the man pushed the boy causing him to fall to the floor. He then punched him in the face as he lay on the ground, police said.

The assailant then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition where he was treated for a laceration under his left eye, police said.

Police on Sunday released images of the man wanted for questioning. He was wearing a yellow-colored tank top and a backpack.

It is unclear what sparked the initial argument between the victim and the alleged perpetrator. Police said the victim does not know the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/