Morgantown, WV

Dylan Gooden Excludes WVU from Top 4

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
West Virginia has loaded up on defensive line commits in the 2023 recruiting class but the group of next year's newcomers won't include consensus four-star defensive end, Dylan Gooden (6'4", 204 lbs) of Olney, Maryland.

WVU made the initial top list of schools which included Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. On Monday, Gooden revealed his top four of Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech.

Gooden is the son of legendary MLB pitcher, Dwight Gooden.

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

