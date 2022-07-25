Police: Road-rage shooting leads to pursuit, crash in Escondido

A 28-year-old driver who allegedly fired a gun at another motorist in a road-rage incident near Rainbow was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit ended in a crash in Escondido, authorities said.

A motorist called 911 to report that someone in a silver Mercedes coupe had shot at him at around 5:50 a.m. on south Interstate 15 near Rainbow Valley Boulevard, said California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.

The 57-year-old victim told officers he was driving his Dodge Ram in a right lane on the freeway when the driver fired. The man wasn't hit by the bullet but sustained minor injuries from broken glass, Gerber said.

It was not clear what happened between the two drivers before the shooting.

CHP officers responded to the call. One of them spotted a car matching the description of the Mercedes and tried to pull over the driver. The motorist briefly pulled to the shoulder but when the officer went to contact him, the driver took off again, heading south on I-15, Gerber said.

When he got to Escondido, he pulled off at the the Via Rancho Parkway exit but was traveling too fast for the cloverleaf offramp and lost control. The car went off the road and ran into another vehicle that was on the freeway on-ramp, Gerber said.

"He collided with a Mini Cooper that was attempting to get on the freeway, hit the guardrail and rolled over," Gerber said.

The 59-year-old Escondido man driving the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Gerber said.

After the Mercedes rolled, the driver jumped out of the car and ran off.

Police detained two San Bernardino County men who were in the car.

CHP officers, aided by Escondido police and sheriff's deputies, as well as a police dog, set up a perimeter and looked for the driver. He was found about 20 minutes later hiding in a nearby backyard and arrested, said Escondido police Lt. Craig Miller.

A loaded gun was found inside the car, Gerber said.

The driver is a resident of Rialto in San Bernardino County. He is facing felony evading of a police officer, felony hit and run, possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotics and felony assault with a deadly weapon, Gerber said.

The Via Rancho Parkway on-ramp to south I-15 was closed so repairs could be made to the guardrail. It reopened around 11:40 a.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .