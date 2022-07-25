Every Oklahoma Sooner to win Big 12 Athlete of the Year

With Jocelyn Alo taking home the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year award, that makes 15 Sooners who’ve been recognized as the Big 12’s best.

Football leads the way with six awards, followed by softball with four. women’s gymnastics has recorded three Big 12 Athlete of the Year awards, while men’s and women’s basketball each has won the award once.

Josh Heupel got the ball rolling back in 2000-2001 after helping the Oklahoma Sooners win the 2000 national championship. Jocelyn Alo is the most recent recipient of the athlete of the year award after a dominating season at the plate for Oklahoma.

With Alo bringing home another Athlete of the Year award, let’s take a look at every Sooner to win the Big 12’s award.

Jocelyn Alo: 2021-2022

Anastasia Webb: 2020-2021

Apr 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; University of Oklahoma Sooners gymnast Anastasia Webb performs during the 2021 NCAA Women Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts: 2019-2020

Nov 23, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs past TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Kee’yon Stewart (2) during the second half at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray: 2018-2019

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs past TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ben Banogu (15) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Maggie Nichols: 2017-2018

Apr 20, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; University of Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols competes during the NCAA Nationals at Fort Worth Convention Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield: 2017-2018

Oct 7, 2017; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the third quarter at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Hield: 2015-2016

March 26, 2016; Anaheim, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Buddy Hield (24) cuts the net and celebrates the 80-68 victory against Oregon Ducks to win the West regional final of the NCAA Tournament at Honda Center. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Paige Parker: 2015-2016

February 24, 2017; Cathedral City, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners starting pitcher Paige Parker (8) throws against the UCLA Bruins at Big League Dreams. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lauren Chamberlain: 2014-2015

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American softball player Lauren Chamberlain arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Keilani Rickets: 2012-2013

Oklahoma’s Keilani Ricketts high fives her team after the end of the 2nd inning of the NCAA Women’s College World Series softball finals game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Sam Bradford: 2008-2009

Dec 6, 2008; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Sam Bradford (14) throws a pass during the first half of the Big 12 championship game against the Missouri Tigers at Arrowhead Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jason White: 2003-2004

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 18: Quarterback Jason White #18 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass against the University of Oregon Ducks during the game on September 18, 2004 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Ducks 31-7. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Stacey Dales: 2001-2002

Josh Heupel: 2000-2001