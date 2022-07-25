Every Oklahoma Sooner to win Big 12 Athlete of the Year
By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
With Jocelyn Alo taking home the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year award, that makes 15 Sooners who’ve been recognized as the Big 12’s best.
Football leads the way with six awards, followed by softball with four. women’s gymnastics has recorded three Big 12 Athlete of the Year awards, while men’s and women’s basketball each has won the award once.
Josh Heupel got the ball rolling back in 2000-2001 after helping the Oklahoma Sooners win the 2000 national championship. Jocelyn Alo is the most recent recipient of the athlete of the year award after a dominating season at the plate for Oklahoma.
With Alo bringing home another Athlete of the Year award, let’s take a look at every Sooner to win the Big 12’s award.
