Governor Pritzker says he has recovered from his bout with COVID-19

By Dave Berner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Governor Pritzker is said to be feeling better and is now tests negative for COVID.

Governor said in a new tweet that it’s time to get boosted, if you haven’t already and that he’s looking forward to getting back to work in person this week.

The governor said he experienced mild symptoms after a visit to Florida to deliver an address that is once again stoking suspicions that he’s considering a run for president.

The governor’s office said he received the positive result during his routine COVID-19 testing regimen.

He was treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

