Cook County judge sets bail for 5 charged in Friday’s Red Line stabbing, robbery

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Bail has been set for five people who Chicago police charged with stabbing and robbing a 42-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train early Friday morning.

At Sunday’s bail hearing, prosecutors said the victim suffered a fracture to his face and a stab wound to his shoulder.

Authorities said they arrested the five suspects at the station. Shawn Gullens, 20; Latoya Thomas, 22; Larone Williams, 36; and Vernon Holman, 52, were all charged with felony counts of attempted robbery and aggravated battery.

Cook County Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Holman to be held on $250,000 bond. Holman was previously convicted in a 1987 murder and has convictions on other felonies.

Williams will be held on $100,000 bond and has two previous felony convictions.

Bonds of $50,000 – $75,000 were ordered against the three other suspects.

The five are expected to appear in court on Aug. 1.

Comments / 11

Diablo Saint
3d ago

These career criminals SHOULD NOT get bail. Under a no cash bail system, they should be held because they're career criminals with extensive records.

guest
3d ago

Wow low bonds so 19 percent of that and they fly away huh?that poor mans stab wounds will be there forever and the trauma of the event will haunt him but I guess that and even the pain of getting stabbed means nothing in chicago and low bonds and revovlvinv doors are the way to go ,

