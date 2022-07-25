Cook County judge sets bail for 5 charged in Friday’s Red Line stabbing, robbery

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Bail has been set for five people who Chicago police charged with stabbing and robbing a 42-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train early Friday morning.

At Sunday’s bail hearing, prosecutors said the victim suffered a fracture to his face and a stab wound to his shoulder.

Authorities said they arrested the five suspects at the station. Shawn Gullens, 20; Latoya Thomas, 22; Larone Williams, 36; and Vernon Holman, 52, were all charged with felony counts of attempted robbery and aggravated battery.

Cook County Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Holman to be held on $250,000 bond. Holman was previously convicted in a 1987 murder and has convictions on other felonies.

Williams will be held on $100,000 bond and has two previous felony convictions.

Bonds of $50,000 – $75,000 were ordered against the three other suspects.

The five are expected to appear in court on Aug. 1.

