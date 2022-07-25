Vernal Police search for armed robber targeting gas station

(Courtesy of Vernal Police Department)

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this person?

Vernal Police are searching for a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a Top Stop convenience store located at 1355 East Highway 40.

Police say the robbery happened on July 21 around 10 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the store with the cashier and then later speaking to her at the checkout counter. The suspect fled the scene after the alleged robbery.

(Courtesy of Vernal Police Department)

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray and white cap, gray flannel shirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers and an orange face covering.

Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize this person to call Vernal Police at (435) 789-5835 or Central Dispatch at (435) 789-4222.