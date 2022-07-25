Dog rescued from river in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY (CBS) — First responders rescued a dog after they got reports about an animal that had been thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River in New York City last week.

The FDNY said a marine unit responded and “saw a civilian clinging to the dog from shore attempting to keep it afloat.” The department posted: “Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different.”

