18-year-old injured in Whitman Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, an 18-year-old teen was shot in the area of Whitman Street and Hovey Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting victim there. The boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.