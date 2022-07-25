ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old injured in Whitman Street shooting

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrQQ3_0gsFIQGu00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, an 18-year-old teen was shot in the area of Whitman Street and Hovey Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting victim there. The boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Rockford Police
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy