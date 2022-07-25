ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn pastor says he and his wife were robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry while preaching

By Kristina Sgueglia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flashy Brooklyn pastor known for wearing designer outfits and extravagant jewelry says he was robbed along with his wife of more than $1 million while he was preaching at church...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 542

Randy
3d ago

If you have a million in jewelry on ? Imagine what they have at home or in the deposit box. Shame on you. The community that struggles and you buy jewelry instead helping the poor . God will get you for that

Reply(14)
328
common sense
3d ago

Pastor with a million in jewelry??? He’s no man of God. This article is to make people believe Christianity behaves this way. This is a man of the world,not of God. Jesus is the way,the truth,and the life.

Reply(6)
225
1
3d ago

What are you doing with a million in jewelry? You are supposed to have a job like Paul the apostle who was a tent maker by profession

Reply(2)
130
 

