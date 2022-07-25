ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Warner, actor known for "Titanic," "Star Trek" and more, has died at 80

By Emily Mae Czachor
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 25

Cherry
3d ago

All our great legends leaving us. Warner was a great actor. I think the last I saw him he was playing a louse who was working for the second ML character in Titanic. I couldn't stand neither one of the characters bc they made it hard for the main lead characters Rose and Jack.😁 Rip Mr. Warner. Your work is done. Prayers and Condolences to the family. 🙏😇

Reply
11
Anthony Chisolm
3d ago

All these great Actors and many others have a final date as well. Nobody has come here to stay forever because this isn't the promise land. But enjoy it while you can. Rest easy Sir and deepest sympathy for your family 👪 🙏 💪💯 🌹 🕊 🌳 🌻

Reply
6
Pam Corwin Fellows
3d ago

he was in a lot of great roles. fine actor. I'm very sorry to hear of his passing. may he rest in peace free of pain. my thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
David Warner
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Supporting Actor#Star Trek#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

CBS News

518K+
Followers
61K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy