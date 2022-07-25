David Warner, actor known for "Titanic," "Star Trek" and more, has died at 80

All our great legends leaving us. Warner was a great actor. I think the last I saw him he was playing a louse who was working for the second ML character in Titanic. I couldn't stand neither one of the characters bc they made it hard for the main lead characters Rose and Jack.😁 Rip Mr. Warner. Your work is done. Prayers and Condolences to the family. 🙏😇
All these great Actors and many others have a final date as well. Nobody has come here to stay forever because this isn't the promise land. But enjoy it while you can. Rest easy Sir and deepest sympathy for your family 👪 🙏 💪💯 🌹 🕊 🌳 🌻
he was in a lot of great roles. fine actor. I'm very sorry to hear of his passing. may he rest in peace free of pain. my thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Comments / 25