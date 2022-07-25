Lester E. Cooper, 73

Lester E. Cooper, age 73, of Decatur, OH, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 26, 1949 in Maysville, KY, to the late Leslie Thomas and Opal Mae (Adams) Cooper. He retired from Westec where he was a security guard. He was also a lifetime farmer and was in the National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Gerald Cooper and sister, Shirley Marlatt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Nancy Cooper of Decatur; daughters, Angie (Terry) Eglian of Decatur, Becky McKibben of Georgetown; grandchildren, Tyler Eglian and Christopher Eglian; sister, Rosemary Mundy of West Liberty, KY; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Tom Claibourne will be officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the service. Inurnment will be private in the Red Oak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign Lester’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.