Leona Barbara Draeger

Eugene “Gene” Lewis Mann of York/Northfield, age 74, died Monday July 25, 2022 at his home. Gene was born September 20, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI to Alvin and Ethel (Allen) Mann. A dedicated and lifelong worker, in addition to service in the United States Army, Gene spent time working at the Hixton egg factory, Osseo hospital, the Black River Falls truck stop, hauling livestock as a truck driver, and worked as a machine operator at Ashley Furniture for over 30 years. When not on the job, Gene enjoyed deer hunting, and spending time camping with his family at their northern vacation spots on Lake Eau Galle, then Cornell Lake. Gene was also known for working the back gate at the annual Jackson County Fair, and for his gift of conversation: he would talk to anyone with five minutes to listen in person or on the phone. Gene was fond of his mother’s saying that she “didn’t raise any fools, just that some did foolish things”.

NORTHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO