ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Barbara J. Brown

wwisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Funeral Mass of Christina Burial will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022. 11:00 AM at Queen...

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwisradio.com

Gertrude A. Suhr

Gertrude A. Suhr, 90, of Sparta died on Monday July 25, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Sparta. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta.
SPARTA, WI
wwisradio.com

James W. Green

James W. Green, age 61, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Serenity House in Tomah. Traditional Ho-Chunk Services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the Blue Wing Community Center. Henning Garvin will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah and also on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the Blue Wing Community Center. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Traditional Ho-Chunk wake services will be held Monday through Wednesday evening at the Blue Wing Community Center. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
TOMAH, WI
wwisradio.com

Paul E. Galster

Paul E. Galster passed away Saturday, July 23 in his home in Alma Center, WI after a battle with ALS. Paul was born on Sept. 28, 1957 to Everett and Evelyn (Keach) Galster in Neillsville, WI. He was the youngest of seven children. Paul lived all his life on the...
ALMA CENTER, WI
wwisradio.com

Eugene “Gene” Lewis Mann

Eugene “Gene” Lewis Mann of York/Northfield, age 74, died Monday July 25, 2022 at his home. Gene was born September 20, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI to Alvin and Ethel (Allen) Mann. A dedicated and lifelong worker, in addition to service in the United States Army, Gene spent time working at the Hixton egg factory, Osseo hospital, the Black River Falls truck stop, hauling livestock as a truck driver, and worked as a machine operator at Ashley Furniture for over 30 years. When not on the job, Gene enjoyed deer hunting, and spending time camping with his family at their northern vacation spots on Lake Eau Galle, then Cornell Lake. Gene was also known for working the back gate at the annual Jackson County Fair, and for his gift of conversation: he would talk to anyone with five minutes to listen in person or on the phone. Gene was fond of his mother’s saying that she “didn’t raise any fools, just that some did foolish things”.
NORTHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tomah, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Tomah, WI
Obituaries
wwisradio.com

Posts in July 27, 2022

Tyler Bue - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is trying to counter some online misinformation about the new national mental health and […]. It has been five years since former Governor Scott Walker and former President Donald Trump welcomed the Foxconn project to […]. Tyler Bue -
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Monroe County National Night Out Moves to Recreation Park Aug. 2

Monroe County emergency services personnel are looking forward to connecting with the public at a new venue for this year’s Monroe County National Night Out August second (2nd). The annual safety and wellness event will be held from four P-M to eight P-M at Recreation Park in Tomah due...
MONROE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy