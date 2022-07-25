Thousands of Boeing workers set to walk off jobs

Tweet

Nearly 2,500 Boeing workers are planning to strike next week after rejecting a new union contract offer from the aerospace company.

“We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of our hardworking members,” wrote members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837, located in St. Louis, in a statement released Sunday.

The IAM strikers accuse Boeing of inadequately compensating workers’ retirement plans after taking away pensions. The workers are set to strike just after midnight on Aug. 1 at three Boeing locations in the St. Louis area.

“We are disappointed with Sunday’s vote to reject a strong, highly competitive offer,” Boeing told The Hill in a statement. “We are activating our contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the event of a strike.”

According to an online fact sheet released by Boeing, the contract offered employees a $2 per hour base wage increase, a 7.2 percent increase, as well as a $3,000 cash bonus per worker if the contract was accepted by Sunday.

Boeing says it also would also have transitioned its employees to its 401(k) plan, through which it would offer a 100 percent match on the first 10 percent of base and incentive pay, plus a 2 percent special contribution in 2023 and 2024.

The Hill has reached out to the IAM District 837 for more about the bargaining process.

“It is the bravest decision a union member makes to go on strike, putting their family and loved ones at risk. We do not make this decision lightly or in haste, but do so in order to stand up for working people around the globe and fight for the contract we deserve,” the IAM members wrote Sunday.