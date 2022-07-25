Keith Olbermann launches new podcast

Tweet

Liberal pundit Keith Olbermann is starting a new podcast.

“Countdown With Keith Olbermann” will begin streaming new episodes daily next month in conjunction with iHeartMedia, the company announced this week.

The show will feature a news-driven mix and Olbermann’s trademark “Special Comment” political analysis and “Worst Person In The World” segment, iHeartMedia said.

A longtime sports broadcaster and political pundit, Olbermann left MSNBC in 2011 and has since hosted a number of online commentary shows. He said in 2017 he was “retiring from political commentary.”

“People do these podcasts with the idea that they have to live for a week,” Olbermann said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal this week. “This has replaced radio and to a large part television. Why not present something that is there every day for people? My goal is that you’ll be able to listen to this thing and get everything that happened. It won’t be, ‘here we are reacting to last week’s news.'”

Olbermann is the latest former top network or cable news personality to break into the podcasting arena. Former “Today” anchor Katie Couric and Fox News host Megyn Kelly have both successfully launched post-television audio broadcasting careers.

Former late-night host Conan O’Brien also inked a deal with SiriusXM earlier this year to start a new podcasting venture.

“I’m doing the work for the work,” Olbermann told the Journal of his new project with iHeartMedia, adding he stopped “predicting my next career development around 1997.”