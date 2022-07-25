PGE invites customers to test drive new EVs

Charging equipment also will be on display at the reservation-only Aug. 13 event

With interest in electric vehicles growing because of increased fuel costs, PGE is inviting its residential customers to test-drive some of the newest models. EV chargers also will be on display.

"With staggering prices at the pump, there's no better time to consider an electric car. And why not? Today's EVs offer great range, virtually zero emissions, come in a wide range of prices and are easy to charge. That's why we're excited to sponsor the Electric Car Guest Drive and EV Charger Exhibit," PGE announced.

The test-drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at PCC's Sylvania campus at 12000 S.W. 49th Ave. in Tigard.

EVs available to test drive include the Chevy Bolt; Ford Mustang Mach E; Hyundai Ioniq 5; Nissan Leaf; Polestar 2; Rivian R1T; VW ID-4 and Tesla models 3, S, X and Y.

A mobile EVSE exhibit trailer will showcase multiple residential EV charging stations for hands-on viewing. Each unit has informational posters and tablets with in-depth reviews and specifications. Representatives will be available to discuss methods of charging EVs at home, work and in public.

Reservations are required and can be made on PGE's website: https://pge.evnavigator.com/ecgd.html