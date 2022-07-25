Update: Three alarms called for downtown Fresno apartment fire that spread to a business

A fire at an apartment complex spread to a neighboring business in downtown, Fresno, California on Monday, July 25, 2022. THADDEUS MILLER tmiller@fresnobee.com

A fire broke out an apartment complex and multiple structures were threatened in downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

The Fresno Fire Department reported on social media around 11:10 a.m. that the fire near Belmont and Glenn avenues had grown from two to three alarms and that additional resources had been ordered.

Department spokesman Johnathan Lopez said 60 firefighters were on scene as of 11:25 a.m. after the blaze was first reported at 10:55.

Deputy Chief Ted Semonious around 11:30 a.m. said the fire started at an apartment then spread to a neighboring business, a trailer hitch and muffler shop.

Belmont between Abby and San Pablo avenues was shut down by police due to the incident. It was expected to remain for two to three hours.

The fire started in the carport area and possibly originated from a car, Semonious said. No injuries were reported.