VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
05-06-20-28-41
(five, six, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000
Cash4Life
25-30-33-39-49, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-1-6, FB: 9
(three, one, six; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Night
5-7-4, FB: 3
(five, seven, four; FB: three)
Pick 4 Day
9-6-2-8, FB: 1
(nine, six, two, eight; FB: one)
Pick 4 Night
1-0-6-8, FB: 7
(one, zero, six, eight; FB: seven)
Powerball
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000
