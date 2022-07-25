VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

05-06-20-28-41

(five, six, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $153,000

Cash4Life

25-30-33-39-49, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-1-6, FB: 9

(three, one, six; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Night

5-7-4, FB: 3

(five, seven, four; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-2-8, FB: 1

(nine, six, two, eight; FB: one)

Pick 4 Night

1-0-6-8, FB: 7

(one, zero, six, eight; FB: seven)

Powerball

25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000