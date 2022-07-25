Minnesota Timberwolves sign forwards Josh Minott, Nathan Knight

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed rookie forward Josh Minott and re-signed forward Nathan Knight on Monday.

Per team policy, the Timberwolves did not release contract terms, but reports pegged Minott’s deal as four years for $6.8 million. Knight reportedly signed a two-year, $3.71 million pact.

The Charlotte Hornets selected the 6-foot-8 Minott, who played one season at Memphis, in the second round of the June draft and traded his rights to Minnesota. The 19-year-old played in all five games (four starts) for the Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA Summer League and averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds.

Knight, 24, was undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020 and signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks before signing a similar deal last summer with Minnesota. He appeared in 37 games (two starts) last season for the Timberwolves and averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-10 Knight has career averages of 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.8 minutes over 70 games with the Hawks and the Wolves.

