ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Timberwolves sign forwards Josh Minott, Nathan Knight

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SmvF_0gsFBzeK00

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed rookie forward Josh Minott and re-signed forward Nathan Knight on Monday.

Per team policy, the Timberwolves did not release contract terms, but reports pegged Minott’s deal as four years for $6.8 million. Knight reportedly signed a two-year, $3.71 million pact.

The Charlotte Hornets selected the 6-foot-8 Minott, who played one season at Memphis, in the second round of the June draft and traded his rights to Minnesota. The 19-year-old played in all five games (four starts) for the Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA Summer League and averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds.

Knight, 24, was undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020 and signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks before signing a similar deal last summer with Minnesota. He appeared in 37 games (two starts) last season for the Timberwolves and averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-10 Knight has career averages of 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.8 minutes over 70 games with the Hawks and the Wolves.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#The Charlotte Hornets#Nba Summer League#William Mary#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy