Anaheim, CA

Anaheim Ducks sign center Isac Lundestrom to 2-year extension

 3 days ago
The Anaheim Ducks announced a two-year extension Monday for center Isac Lundestrom, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the restricted free agent.

Terms were not disclosed, but the Orange County Register reported that the deal is worth $1.8 million per season in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Lundestrom, 22, set career highs across the board in 2021-22 with 16 goals and 13 assists in 80 games. He tied a team record with four short-handed goals.

The Sweden native has collected 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) in 151 games since the Ducks drafted him in the first round (23rd overall) in 2018.

Lundestrom was the fourth and final restricted free agent to re-sign with the Ducks, who announced deals Friday with defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and Simon Benoit and goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek.

–Field Level Media

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

