MA Lottery

Boston, MA

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2

(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)

MassCash

05-09-12-18-28

(five, nine, twelve, eighteen, twenty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Numbers Evening

6-8-9-8

(six, eight, nine, eight)

Numbers Midday

9-5-4-8

(nine, five, four, eight)

Powerball

25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000

