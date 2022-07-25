AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
Cash 4 Evening
6-1-5-3
(six, one, five, three)
Cash 4 Midday
6-9-0-6
(six, nine, zero, six)
Lucky For Life
03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2
(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
13-26-27-32-33
(thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
Powerball
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000
