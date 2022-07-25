ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

AR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

Cash 4 Evening

6-1-5-3

(six, one, five, three)

Cash 4 Midday

6-9-0-6

(six, nine, zero, six)

Lucky For Life

03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2

(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

13-26-27-32-33

(thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

Powerball

25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000

Comments / 0

 

