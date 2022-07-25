DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2
(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
01-02-05-16-27-30
(one, two, five, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
Play 3 Day
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
Play 3 Night
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
Play 4 Day
4-0-0-9
(four, zero, zero, nine)
Play 4 Night
8-1-6-1
(eight, one, six, one)
Powerball
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000
Comments / 0