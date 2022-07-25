CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
07-10-17-20-29
(seven, ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine)
Lucky For Life
03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2
(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Play3 Day
2-1-4, WB: 7
(two, one, four; WB: seven)
Play3 Night
9-1-2, WB: 6
(nine, one, two; WB: six)
Play4 Day
0-2-4-2, WB: 6
(zero, two, four, two; WB: six)
Play4 Night
2-2-7-8, WB: 2
(two, two, seven, eight; WB: two)
Powerball
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000
