Three men arrested at Saturday's Garth Brooks concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three arrests were made at the Garth Brooks concert Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

Among the arrested was 45-year-old John Gugino of Hamburg. He was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment.

Gugino is a former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy who was recently fired after he pleaded guilty to drug charges. He was arrested in October 2020 for possession of a small quantity of cocaine that was found during a search of his vehicle. He was sentenced in connection to the incident last week.

The other men who were arrested at the concert include 30-year-old Steven Carnrike of Lockport who was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration. 32-year-old Matthew Costello of Youngstown was also arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

All three men were processed and released with appearance tickets.