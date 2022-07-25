Ukraine Shoots Down $16 Million Russian Combat Helicopter: Defense Ministry

Ukraine shot down a Russian combat helicopter worth $16 million, its defense ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its troops successfully shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which is considered to be one of Russia's most powerful helicopters as it provides direct support for troops on the battlefield and is capable of detecting and attacking any targets. Ukraine destroying one of the helicopters is the latest sign of their success amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Ukrainian warriors of the 25th Paratrooper Brigade shot down a russian combat helicopter Ka-52 with 'Igla' MANPADS," the defense ministry tweeted. "Ka-52 is worth about $16 million." The post did not specify what weapons were used to shoot the helicopter down or where the incident occurred.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in late February as he hoped for quick success in his stated goals to "liberate" the separatist Donbas region. But more than five months into the war, Ukrainian defenders continue fighting back, with the conflict being contained to only the easternmost part of Ukraine and Russia largely failing to achieve any victory.

Ukraine claimed to shoot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, priced at $16 million on July 25, 2022. Above, a Ka-52 helicopter is seen outside Moscow on July 20, 2021. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Putin's military has lost other Ka-52 helicopters amid its invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also downed one of the helicopters in late June. The helicopters have proven to be useful to the Russian military, helping them take out their Ukrainian targets.

Russian Losses Mount

Russia has seen a wave of both personnel and equipment losses since the Russia-Ukraine war began, including in recent days. Moscow does not publish their total losses, but Ukraine's Ministry of Defense releases its estimates of Russian losses.

As of Sunday, Russia has lost an estimated 39,000 troops, according to Ukraine. Additionally, they have lost 1,704 tanks, 3,920 armored personnel vehicles, 863 artillery systems, 251 multiple launch rocket systems, 113 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 221 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 15 boats, and 2,803 vehicles and fuel tanks, the defense ministry said.

Those losses include 50 ammunition depots destroyed by High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that were supplied by the United States, which has backed Ukraine amid the war. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced the Ukrainian win on Monday, pointing to HIMARS as being instrumental in bolstering Ukraine's standing amid the conflict.

Last Friday, Ukraine claimed to destroy a Russian artillery division that included howitzers and other equipment. A video posted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Command of the Airborne Assault Troops showed the division being destroyed by an attack from Ukraine's airborne and ground troops.

Newsweek reached out to Russia's defense ministry for comment.