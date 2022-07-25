N.O. City Council to request a moratorium on Entergy power shutoffs amid alarmingly high bills

Photo credit Getty

On Tuesday, the N.O. city council's Utility, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology Committee will discuss placing a moratorium on power shutoffs by Entergy New Orleans until November 1 as residents struggle with high electricity bills.

"Temperatures are rising to historic highs, and so are utility bills," said Council Vice President JP Morrell. "The current trend of bill prices is unsustainable, and no one should go through a New Orleans summer without power. As chair of the Utility Committee, I am calling for a moratorium on power shutoffs until November 1 to protect the health and well-being of our most vulnerable residents and ratepayers during these challenging times."

Council President Helena Moreno and Utility Committee Chair Councilmember JP Morrell sent a letter to Entergy New Orleans' CEO Deana Rodriguez, informing that this issue will be taken up by the Committee this Tuesday and will be voted on by the full Council on Thursday, August 4.

"With this moratorium on shutoffs, hopefully, the corporation as a whole will determine the best approach to drive down bills and help customers because costs at this level are simply unaffordable," said Council President Helena Moreno. "I urge the Louisiana Public Service Commission to place the same moratorium. It isn't just the people of New Orleans who are frustrated and worried about their soaring power bills; it's throughout our region."