Presidential Election

Trump tells crowd he won the last election and will win the next

By Mark Menard
 3 days ago

In perhaps his most revealing statement yet on his potential role in the 2024 Presidential race, former President Donald Trump once again discussed another run at the White House, stopping just short of confirming his candidacy.

Trump made the remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit over the weekend, where he once again falsely claimed to have been the victor in the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden win both the Electoral College and the popular vote by comfortable margins.

Trump addressed the myriad investigations into both his private business dealings and his possible involvement with the planning of the January 6 riots in Washington, D.C., in his comments about whether he might try again for a second term as President.

“Now we may just have to do it again. If I stayed home, if I announced that I was not going to run for office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop.  But that's what they want me to do. And you know what? There's no chance I do that,” Trump told the convention attendees.

The former Commander-in-Chief did not however go forward with a discussion of “Schedule F,” despite reports by Axios that it was to be part of the speech.

The plan, reported by some as his 2024 campaign centerpiece should he officially declare his intention to run, was alluded to by Trump himself at CPAC 2022 when he stated, “We must pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by president. Deep state must & will be brought to heel.”

Comments / 34

Donna Barlow
2d ago

No, Mr. Trump, whether or not you run for president or not, your crimes don't go away. EVER. The American people and the United States have been damaged by your insatiable desire for power. You will answer to us, the people, for that.

Reply
7
Tammy Jackson
3d ago

the cult of Magats is done!! bye bye Repugs!! no one wants your Republican Christian taliban! I'm voting blue in 22-24 ✌️

Reply
5
La'Tasha Atkins
1d ago

Well I guess we can go back to investigate whether or not he truly won against Hillary then. Because his whole campaign was to smear that womans name, never talk about his platform oh make America great again but how.. He never said how. People bought into his BS, thinking he's rich then somehow that'll make them have money too. Well he did, his already rich friends and himself

Reply
2
