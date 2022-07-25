Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

Downtown Tulsa stabbing Tulsa police officers and firefighters responded to a stabbing in downtown Tulsa. A man stabbed two maintenance workers.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon.

Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.

Officers took the man into custody. Police said the workers were taken to a hospital, but are expected to be okay.

