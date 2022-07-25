ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6CDO_0gsF7wXA00
Downtown Tulsa stabbing Tulsa police officers and firefighters responded to a stabbing in downtown Tulsa. A man stabbed two maintenance workers.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon.

Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.

Officers took the man into custody. Police said the workers were taken to a hospital, but are expected to be okay.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tulsa#Stabs#Police#Okla#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy