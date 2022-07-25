LeBron James gives his stamp of approval of Victor Robles trolling Madison Bumgarner

LeBron James appears to be Team Victor in the fledgling rivalry that cropped up over the weekend between Madison Bumgarner and Victor Robles.

Robles, typically a player who doesn't attract too much attention, drew Bumgarner's ire after pimping a homer he hit off the left-handed Arizona starter on Saturday. The Nationals lost 7-2 and Bumgarner went on to call Robles a "clown" after the game.

To which Robles responded by wearing a literal clown nose in the Nationals dugout the next day.

The latter act of real-life trolling caught the attention of King James, who appeared to give his digital stamp of approval of Robles' antics on Instagram.

"Something I would do for sure!" James wrote in his Instagram Stories, which he also captioned with 10 cry-laughing emojis.

Photo credit Instagram.com/KingJames

So, if nothing else, Robles has gained a fan from one of the biggest global stars in sports.