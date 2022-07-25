ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Twin sisters from Sapulpa land on a billboard in New York City

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
SAPULPA, Okla. — Twins from Sapulpa were recently featured as models in a fashion billboard in New York City!

Raini and Autumn Deerinwater landed the gig for the billboard with Arizona-based designer Sheila Tucker. Her work has been featured in Paris fashion week and Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

The three met because the twin’s dad is a huge fan of Tucker’s clothing line.

In late July, the twins and Tucker traveled to Times Square for the billboard reveal. “Just looking around and seeing all these people walking by just looking up at the billboards and everything, it was just surreal and just a crazy feeling, like we actually did this,” said Autumn.

The twins are members of the Muscogee Nation and Tucker is a Native American designer. The Deerinwater’s said they’re equally as thrilled for what their success means for the Native American community.

“I’m glad that we get to inspire millions of Native Americans that are here and just making them believe that they can do it too,” said Raini Deerinwater.

While Autumn is a student and Raini holds down a job, both young women recently started working on several other modeling jobs and can’t wait to see what’s next.

Irene Lane
3d ago

Congratulations to both you young ladies! It sure it’s and inspiring to not me for my granddaughter but for many of our people who have been taken advantage of for way too long !

