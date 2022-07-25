Panthers host former first-round pick Danny Shelton

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Shelton was the 12th overall pick of the Browns in 2015, and immediately took on a starting role as a rookie. Over three seasons, he totaled 128 tackles, but only 1.5 sacks. Given his inability to develop into the pass-rushing presence he was drafted to become, he was traded to the Patriots in 2018.

His New England tenure lasted two seasons, including a career year in 2019. Shelton posted 61 total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble, but the Washington alum still found himself on the move at the end of the year. He signed with the Lions in 2020, then the Giants last offseason.

In New York, the 28-year-old made 13 appearances, but didn’t register any starts. He logged a career-low snap percentage of 29%, and registered a poor PFF rating for the second straight season. It comes as little surprise, then, that he is still on the open market with training camp just around the corner.

In Carolina, Shelton would be joining a young defensive front featuring the likes of Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis and Daviyon Nixon at the top of the depth chart. Reclaiming a starting role would be highly unlikely at this point in his career, but Shelton could carve out a rotational role for himself as at least an experienced run-stopper.