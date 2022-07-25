ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie celebration brings three major faiths together

People from three different major faiths came together on July 23 in Erie to celebrate what they have in common.

The event served not just as a celebration of commonalities, but also was a return to normalcy; for the past couple of years, the three groups had not been able to celebrate together due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was held at the Islamic Association of Erie at 2419 Holland St. in Erie.

The president of the Islamic Association of Erie said the idea and concept was to celebrate what the three groups have in common.

“Since all these major faiths consider profit Abraham as a common denominator, the idea of celebrating is to celebrate our commonalities — Let’s celebrate what is common in us and let’s see that we have much more in common than the differences we have,” said Muhammad Ahsan Baig/Islamic Association of Erie president.

