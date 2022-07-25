ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pacific Northwest expected to be hit with major heat wave this week

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Weather And Climate#Western Oregon#The Pacific Northwest#Portland State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Fox News

772K+
Followers
171K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy