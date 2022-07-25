Twenty One Pilots' 'Heathens' Hits Milestone Not Many Songs Have Reached

Photo: Getty Images North America

Twenty One Pilots' 2016 track "Heathens" has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA (that means it's sold the equivalent of 10 million units). The milestone is cause to celebrate as it is, but is made even more impressive given the fact that the song was written for the Suicide Squad soundtrack and not one of the band's albums.

It marks the second TOP song to hit that designation, following "Stressed Out."

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun recently made an epic mashup with "Heathens" and the Stranger Things theme song during a recent show. Check out the final product here.

TOP are currently playing festival in Europe before heading to North America for the Icy Tour next month. See a full list of dates below.

Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates

AUG 18: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

AUG 20: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

AUG 21: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

AUG 23: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

AUG 24: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

AUG 26: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

AUG 27: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

AUG 30: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

AUG 31: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

SEP 02: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

SEP 03: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

SEP 04: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

SEP 07: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

SEP 09: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

SEP 10: St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

SEP 13: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

SEP 14: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

SEP 16: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

SEP 17: Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

SEP 18: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

SEP 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

SEP 22: Portland, OR - Moda Center

SEP 24: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena