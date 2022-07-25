WATCH: Klay Thompson chugs beer, celebrates brother Trayce at Dodgers game

Klay Thompson was sure enjoying the offseason over the weekend.

The Golden State Warriors star was on hand for the Dodgers-Giants game in Los Angeles on Sunday where he was cheering on his brother, Trayce, who plays for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

And there was certainly a lot to cheer about.

With the Dodgers up 6-4 in the seventh inning, Trayce lined a gapper into right-center field for a RBI double to give Los Angeles a 7-4 lead, leading to an ecstatic Klay high-fiving everyone around him in the front row.

Klay was also posting on Instagram throughout the game, lamenting about the LA heat.

Luckily, he was able to cool off by completely crushing a beer.

Klay is living the good life after returning from a two-year absence, due to multiple injuries, to win his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors and was recently named Best Comeback Athlete at the ESPY awards.

Meanwhile, Trayce is doing his best to stay in the majors. In 28 games with the Padres and Dodgers this year, he is .236 with five doubles, a tirple, two home runs and 13 RBI.