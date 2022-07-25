ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinaw, IL

Teens accused of Mackinaw murder face additional counts

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjo1B_0gsF2Zbc00

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teens allegedly involved in a murder-for-hire plot in Mackinaw are facing additional charges.

On July 21, amended bills of indictment were filed for 17-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney.

Maloney and Street have now been charged with two new counts of first-degree murder for the shootings of Rebecca and Douglas Bolin.

On October 22, husband and wife Douglas and Rebecca Bolin were found with gunshot wounds on American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw. Rebecca was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner identifies Sante Fe Lake drowning victim

According to the bills of indictment, both Maloney and Street are accused of firing weapons that killed Rebecca Bolin and seriously injured Douglas Bolin.

The indicment alleges that the plan was carried out with an understanding that the two teens would receive money or something of value in return for committing the murder.

The other two suspects in the case are 19-year-old Sage Raueber and a 15-year-old girl. As previously reported, Raeuber said the juvenile girl offered her, Maloney, and Street money to kill the Bolins.

Maloney and Street are scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on August 11.

Raeuber will be back in court on August 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 2

Tiffiany Shore
3d ago

So sad, now these young people have thrown their whole lives away for what? A little bit of money? I’m betting they’re regretting their decision now.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
City
Mackinaw, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mackinaw, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#American Legion Road#Sante Fe Lake#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
906
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy