Teens accused of Mackinaw murder face additional counts

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teens allegedly involved in a murder-for-hire plot in Mackinaw are facing additional charges.

On July 21, amended bills of indictment were filed for 17-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney.

Maloney and Street have now been charged with two new counts of first-degree murder for the shootings of Rebecca and Douglas Bolin.

On October 22, husband and wife Douglas and Rebecca Bolin were found with gunshot wounds on American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw. Rebecca was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the bills of indictment, both Maloney and Street are accused of firing weapons that killed Rebecca Bolin and seriously injured Douglas Bolin.

The indicment alleges that the plan was carried out with an understanding that the two teens would receive money or something of value in return for committing the murder.

The other two suspects in the case are 19-year-old Sage Raueber and a 15-year-old girl. As previously reported, Raeuber said the juvenile girl offered her, Maloney, and Street money to kill the Bolins.

Maloney and Street are scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on August 11.

Raeuber will be back in court on August 22.

