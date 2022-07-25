ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Monmouth-Roseville grad bound for Notre Dame receives $1,000 scholarship

MONMOUTH — Isabel (Belle) Thompson, a graduate of Monmouth-Roseville High School, was recently announced as the recipient of the Security Savings Bank Academic Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to one qualified student each year and is renewable for four years at an academic or technical college.

Belle is the daughter of Kent and Lucy Thompson. She graduated from Monmouth Roseville High School and plans to attend the University of Notre Dame this fall.

Security Savings Bank offers its scholarship through the Mellinger Foundation in Monmouth. Students, from Warren and Henderson counties, who apply for the Mellinger Scholarships are also eligible for the Security Savings Bank scholarship and the recipient is chosen by the Mellinger Foundation.

